Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her husband, Mike Hill, are headed for divorce.

Bailey, 55, and Hill, 52, announced their split in a joint statement Wednesday after two years of marriage.

"LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," the pair said. "No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife."

"Many of you have been on this journey from us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters," they added. "Thank you for your prayers & well wishes!"

Bailey and Hill were first linked in late 2018 and married in October 2020. News of their split comes two days after their second wedding anniversary.

"God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all," Bailey told People.

"Although that journey has come to an end I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together," she added. "God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!"

Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas.

Bailey starred in Seasons 3-13 of the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her former co-star NeNe Leakes announced Monday that her son Brentt is recovering from a heart attack and a stroke.