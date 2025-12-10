Raul Malo, the frontman for The Mavericks, died Monday. He was 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

The band confirmed his death on Instagram Tuesday. A cause of death was not announced, but in 2024, he shared that he was fighting stage 4 colon cancer.

"Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul's orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy," the band wrote in their tribute. "Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reach far beyond America itself."

The band also posted a black-and-white photo of Malo holding a guitar and looking away from the camera.

The Mavericks reunited in 2015 after some 16 years apart, and Malo released his last solo album, Say Less, in 2023.

"Though his earthly body may have passed, Raul's spirit will live on forever in heaven, and here on earth through the music, joy and light he brought forth. His contributions to American and Latin music will be everlasting," the group continued. "As his songs and voice touched fans and fellow artists around the world."