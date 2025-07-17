Superman actress Rachel Brosnahan says she had a "travel curse" that nearly caused her to miss the audition to portray the iconic Lois Lane.

The former Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 35, discussed the curse, and how she broke it, when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

"This is a good example of the curse," she said, referring to her Superman audition.

Brosnahan was in New York City doing a show on Broadway and was attempting to make it to Los Angeles for the audition.

"We got offstage at like 11:00 p.m. The only flight that would get me there in time was at 6 a.m. So, I got to the airport. I got there early, and the flight starts getting delayed and I just had a bad feeling about it, because curse," she explained.

The flight was ultimately canceled and she ran back and forth across the airport trying to book another flight.

"I got there and honestly I feel like the chaos that came with me after what I'd been through that morning must have felt so Lois Lane-coded or something because it worked out just fine," she said.

She added that her curse is so bad she hired a witch to break it ahead of the Superman promotional tour.

"I got really desperate and I started asking people if anyone knew like an energy healer or like a past-life reader... And so I called a witch and brought her to my house," she said. "...She brought a wishing well and a wand and she signed an NDA."

Brosnahan reports her travel curse has since been lifted.

Superman raked in some $122 million at the box office over the weekend. The film stars David Corenswet as the titular hero.