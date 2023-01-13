Quinta Brunson, Wanda Sykes, Danny DeVito in 'History of the World Pt. 2'
UPI News Service, 01/13/2023
Mel Brooks is 96 years old, but he's not ready to retire yet.
The comedian/actor/writer/producer is behind The History of the World Pt. II, a four-decades-in-the-making sequel to his 1981 movie The History of the World Pt. 1. The star-studded trailer was released Friday.
Both versions poke fun at historical figures. In the current incarnation, Jesus Christ, Harriet Tubman, Noah, Sigmund Freud, Amelia Earhart, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Graham Bell and Marco Polo are among those skewered by Brooks' patented brand of humor.
The eight-episode series running over four nights on Hulu brings star power from every corner of Hollywood.
