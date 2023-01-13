Mel Brooks is 96 years old, but he's not ready to retire yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian/actor/writer/producer is behind The History of the World Pt. II, a four-decades-in-the-making sequel to his 1981 movie The History of the World Pt. 1. The star-studded trailer was released Friday.

Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz appear in the show and are credited as writers.

Both versions poke fun at historical figures. In the current incarnation, Jesus Christ, Harriet Tubman, Noah, Sigmund Freud, Amelia Earhart, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Graham Bell and Marco Polo are among those skewered by Brooks' patented brand of humor.

The eight-episode series running over four nights on Hulu brings star power from every corner of Hollywood.

The History of the World Pt. II will air on Hulu starting with two episodes on March 6. Then two more episodes will drop each day until the finale on March 9.