Legendary British rock band Queen released a lyric video Thursday for a previously unheard song called "Face it Alone," featuring late lead singer Freddie Mercury.

The track, which was recorded in 1988, will be included on Queen's The Miracle Collector's Edition album, which goes on sale Nov. 18.

Band members Brian May and Roger Taylor first revealed the song's existence during a BBC interview over the summer.

Taylor called it "a little gem from Freddie that we'd kind of forgotten about," while May said: "it's beautiful. it's touching."

Mercury died in 1991 at the age of 45 from complications of AIDS.