Actress, singer and producer Queen Latifah will host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP said in a press release Tuesday that Queen Latifah will host the 54th annual ceremony Saturday at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.

The awards show will air at 8 p.m. EST on BET, BET Her, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

"It's an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop," Queen Latifah said in a statement. "This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we'll have fun doing it!"

"Queen Latifah is one of our generation's most influential and iconic voices. We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards," BET EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando added. "As always, we look forward to partnering with NAACP to celebrate Black creativity and ingenuity for an unforgettable night of Black excellence that will inspire, entertain and empower viewers worldwide."

Dr. Derrick Lee Forward will receive the Activist of the Year Award, while Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will receive the President's Award.

The NAACP will announce winners in non-televised Image Awards categories virtually through Thursday and at an awards dinner and program Friday.