Quavo, of Migos, continues to mourn his nephew, Takeoff. The 31-year-old rap star who formed Migos with his nephew and cousin, Offset, released a song Wednesday called "Without You" that references his grief.

Takeoff, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston late last year after an altercation he was not involved in following a private dice game. He was 28.

The members of Migos grew up together in Atlanta, forming the group in 2008. They came to prominence with their single "Versace" in 2013 off their debut mixtape "Y.R.N." Their debut album, Young Rich Nation, was released in 2015, followed up by their No. 1 album, Culture, in 2017, making them nascent superstars of the already rich Atlanta music scene.

Shortly before his death, Takeoff and Quavo combined on the album Unc & Phew releasing its first single just days before Takeoff was gunned down.

Two men, Patrick Clark, 33, known in Houston as DJ Clark, and Cameron Joshua have been arrested in connection to his murder.

Quavo, born Quavious Marshall, and Takeoff, had reportedly had a falling out with Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and the future of Migos was unclear. Offset, who is married to Cardi B , spoke at his funeral, saying, "Changed the culture of music forever, you did that Take. You changed that flow. That flow came from Take, the originator. The originator of that flow. He changed the music."

He added: "Lord give us the strength, give us the strength, the family and everybody, give us the strength. I don't want to question God, but I just don't get it."

In his song "Without You," Quavo, shown sitting in on a chair smoking in what appears to be a recording studio, raps, "I wish I had a time machine just so you can take a ride with me, miss how you smile at me/ Unc & Phew until infinity."

The song also references Takeoff's mother. who Quavo raps is hard to see without him.

Other lyrics include: "Tears rolling down my eyes can't tell you how many times I cried/ days ain't the same without you/I don't know if I'm the same without you."

Quavo and Takeoff were leaving a private party in Houston that reportedly included a dice game. As they were leaving, video footage recorded on the scene shows Quavo appearing to be in an argument with an unseen bystander.

Although it didn't appear aggressive, you hear Quavo trying to end the conversation saying he's walking away from the person he's talking to. Almost immediately, shots are fired, and Takeoff, who was standing near him, is shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quavo posted a tribute to Quavo on Instagram shortly after his death.

"I'm proud we saw the world and done things we couldn't ever imagine together," Quavo wrote. "We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I was in the wrong every time."

Then he shared another post showing pictures of the two growing up together from childhood through their time in Migos.

"I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander," Houston police sergeant Michael Burrow said when Clark's arrest was announced in December.

Describing the game as "lucrative" Burrow added, "there was an argument outside the bowling alley afterward that led to the shooting."