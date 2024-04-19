Pulp Fiction is written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and opened in theaters in October 1994.
Travolta, who played Vincent Vega, praised the film as "epic" while speaking to People on the red carpet.
"It was epic and it evolved," the actor said. "The audiences made this movie what it was, and it wasn't overnight. It took about a year of evolution. In those days, movies stayed in the theaters for a year. So, by the end of the year of it being, it was planetarily epic."
Thurman, who portrayed Mia Wallace, shared similar sentiments during a panel with Travolta, Jackson and Keitel.
"It changed cinema, so it's almost hard to have it sink it," the actress said. "I feel like I've had an evolving and beautifully growing relationship with Pulp Fiction all my life. It changed cinema, and it changed every filmmaker I met since."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Reports surfaced Wednesday that Tarantino has scrapped The Movie Critic as his 10th and final film. The movie was to star Brad Pitt, who previously collaborated with Tarantino on Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.