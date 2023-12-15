The cause of Andre Braugher's death this week was lung cancer, his representative confirmed.

Publicist Jennifer Allen told Entertainment Tonight and CNN Thursday that the 61-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street actor was diagnosed with the disease a few months ago.

No other details about his private cancer battle were immediately disclosed.

Terry Crews, his co-star on Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 to 2021, was among the many stars to pay tribute to Braugher after hearing about his death.

"Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," Crews wrote on Instagram.

"This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship," he added. "Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

The late Emmy winner's other credits include Glory, Kojak, The Mist, City of Angels, Frequency and Poseidon.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three children.