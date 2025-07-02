Battle royale video game PUBG: Battlegrounds has announced a collaboration with K-pop group Aespa.

"Aespa is dropping in with a big flash and they are coming to take center stage. Who better to rule the virtual badlands," PUBG: Battlegrounds said on X alongside a promotional image featuring the South Korean girl group.

Aespa members Ningning, Karina, Giselle and Winter are shown holding a variety of weapons including firearms and a frying pan in the image.

The collaboration begins July 9 for PC players and then July 17 for console players.

PUBG: Battlegrounds, released in 2017, is an online, battle royale multiplayer game that is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox devices.