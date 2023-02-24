Prom Pact follows Mandy Yang (Lee), a high school senior whose lifelong dream is to attend Harvard.
"When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors -- popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper) whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard," an official description reads.
Manheim plays Ben, Mandy's best friend and fellow outsider.
