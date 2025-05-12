Professional wrestler Terry Brunk, better known as Sabu, has died at the age of 60. He was known for his time competing in ECW and WWE.

WWE and AEW confirmed Sabu's death on Sunday. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

"The ECW original whose innovative style helped bring the entire wrestling world to a new extreme. We send our condolences to his loved ones," WWE head Triple H said on X.

"From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans," AEW said on X.

Sabu is the nephew of late WWE Hall of Famer The Sheik. Sabu was a star in Extreme Championship Wrestling or ECW, where he was known for his hardcore style of wrestling. Sabu would send his opponents through tables or barbed wire and would perform a number of high-risk moves.

Sabu was a two-time ECW champion, ECW tag team champion and an ECW world television champion. Sabu battled the likes of Tazz, Ron Van Dam and The Sandman in ECW.

Sabu joined WWE in 2006 and had championship matches against Rey Mysterio and John Cena. Sabu was on the ECW Originals team alongside Van Dam, The Sandman and Tommy Dreamer at WrestleMania 23 where they defeated Elijah Burke, Marcus Cor Von, Matt Striker and Kevin Thorn of The New Breed.

Sabu exited WWE in 2007 but continued to wrestle around the world. Sabu's last match took place in April against Joey Janela at event Joey Janela's Spring Break 9.