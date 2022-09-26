Prison Break producer and Lost in Space show-runner Zack Estrin has died at the age of 51.

"Zack Estrin was our everything," his family said in a statement Sunday.

"The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours."

Estrin died Friday of suspected cardiac arrest while jogging on a beach in California.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

His credits include The River, The Whispers, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Stranger Than Fiction, O, Tru Calling, Charmed and Dawson's Creek.

"Zack was a beloved writer, producer, and partner, whose work taught us to seek adventure and trust in family. His vision and passion will be greatly missed," said Matt Thunell, vice president of series at Netflix.