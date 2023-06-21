The new movie is based on Priscilla's memoir Elvis and Me and explores her life and relationship with Elvis.
Spaeny (Devs) and Elordi (Euphoria) play Priscilla and Elvis, respectively.
"Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," an official synopsis reads.
Priscilla opens in theaters in October.
The film follows the release of Elvis, a biographical music drama directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge as Elvis and Priscilla, in June 2022. Elvis was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture.
