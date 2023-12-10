Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have shared on social media the family photo they are using for their 2023 Christmas card.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023," they captioned Josh Shinner's portrait of William and Kate, who have been married since 2011, and their three kids -- George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

Everyone except George is grinning widely in the black and white photo.

The couple's eldest child looks more serious, but still manages a small smile.

The family is casually dressed in matching button-down shirts, with Kate and Charlotte in blue jeans, William and George in slacks and Louis in shorts.

The photo was shot indoors against a grey background.