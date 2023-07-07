Prince songs released from vault, including '7' remix
UPI News Service, 07/07/2023
Two new Prince songs have been released from the late singer's vault.
The Prince Estate released "All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" on streaming services Friday.
"All a Share Together Now" was recorded Sept. 4, 2006 and has never previously been released in any form.
"7 (E Flat Version)" was recorded Aug. 9, 1992, and is a remix of Prince's song "7." The original version of "7" appears on the singer's 1992 album Love Symbol.
"All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" were previewed at Paisley Park's Celebration 2023 in June. The 7th annual celebration featured programming, performances and panels celebrating Prince's legacy and cultural impact.
