Prince's album Diamonds and Pearls will get a new reissue in the fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paisley Park, Sony Music and Warner Records announced a super deluxe version of the album Thursday that is scheduled for release Oct. 27.

Diamonds and Pearls is the 13th album by late singer Prince, who died at age 57 in April 2016. The album was originally released in October 1991 and features such singles as "Gett Off" and "Cream."

The super deluxe version will be released as a 7CD/12LP set that includes a newly remastered version of Diamonds and Pearls.

It also features 33 previously unheard studio tracks from the vault and 15 remixes and B-sides, including the "Get Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)" mix.

In addition, the set includes two hours of unreleased video concert performances and a 120-page book featuring unseen photos by Randee St. Nicholas, essays and more.

Paisley Park shared the previously unreleased track "Alice Through the Looking Glass" on Thursday ahead of the reissue.

Prince's estate previously released deluxe editions of Prince's albums 1999 and Sign O' the Times.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The unreleased songs "All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" debuted on streaming services in July ahead of a four-day celebration of Prince's life and legacy in Minneapolis.