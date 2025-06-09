Prime Video announced Monday it has renewed its boarding school drama, Maxton Hall, for Season 3.

Season 2 is to premiere on the streaming service on Nov. 7.

The adaptation of Mona Kasten's bestselling book series stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten as star-crossed lovers James and Ruby.

"After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James' (Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality," a synopsis for Season 2 reads.

"Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James -- and never before has anyone hurt her so deeply. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her yet and she wasn't part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can't forget James -- especially since he's doing everything, he can to win her back."