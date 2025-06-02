Prime Video is teasing the mystery thriller We Were Liars.

The teen drama is part of the streamer's June slate of releases previewed in a video Sunday.

"Once upon a time, there was a mythical land where it was always summer," a voice says as the trailer begins.

Viewers see Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) and Gat Patil (Shubham Maheshwari) in an outdoor shower together, during an apparent beach day.

The series, adapted from E. Lockhart's novel, follows Cadence and the Liars, which is the name given to "her tight-knit inner circle," according to an official synopsis.

As the preview continues, it becomes apparent that the series is not a summer romance story after all.

"After a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide," the description reads.

Esther McGregor, Joseph Zada, Caitlin FitzGerald, Mamie Gummer, Candice King, Rahul Kohli and David Morse also star in the series, which arrives on Prime Video June 18.

The streamer also highlighted BMF Season 4, which premieres June 6, American Thunder: NASCAR to LeMans and Deep Cover, both of which debut June 12, and Echo Valley, which arrives June 13.

Season 5 of The Chosen: Last Supper premieres June 15 and Countdown premieres June 25.

Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, lands on the streamer June 3, while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives June 17, and Nosferatu arrives June 24.