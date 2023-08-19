Prime Video has canceled its freshmen series A League of Their Own and Peripheral after initially renewing them for second seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline.com and The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Friday.

The ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes are being blamed for the decisions to not make more episodes of the baseball comedy starring Abbi Jacobson and Chante Adams, and the sci-fi drama led by Chloe Grace Moretz.

Most North American film and TV productions, including late-night chat shows, have been shut down since May because of the labor stoppages.