Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old actress confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, oil heir Brandon Davis, on Friday.

Benson shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram Stories that Davis originally posted on his own account. Davis captioned the post "Love of my life @ashleybenson."

In her re-post, Benson added the caption "My best frienddddd I love you."

Ashley Benson confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Davis. Photo via ashleybenson/Instagram Stories

Benson also shared a post from her friend Theresa Picciallo that gives another look at her engagement ring.

"Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!" Picciallo wrote.

Ashley Benson confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Brandon Davis. Photo via ashleybenson/Instagram Stories

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Benson and Davis, the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis , were first linked in January.

Benson previously dated rapper G-Eazy and model Cara Delevingne.

The actress is known for playing Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars. She will star with Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the upcoming Prime Video series Wilderness.