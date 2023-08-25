Pregnant Emma Roberts runs for her life in 'AHS: Delicate' teaser
UPI News Service, 08/25/2023
FX released another teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate on Friday. The season premieres Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on FX.
ADVERTISEMENT
The new teaser features Emma Roberts as a pregnant mother running through a hallway away from creepy figures crawling on the walls and ceiling. Other disturbing images include an egg falling from a nest and cracking open to reveal spiders inside.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.