FX released another teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate on Friday. The season premieres Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on FX.

The new teaser features Emma Roberts as a pregnant mother running through a hallway away from creepy figures crawling on the walls and ceiling. Other disturbing images include an egg falling from a nest and cracking open to reveal spiders inside.

Emma Roberts stars with Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne in the new season. Roberts previously starred in Seasons 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 of the anthology series. Delicate is Season 12.

Delicate is based on Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. Halley Feiffer adapted the book and serves as showrunner for the season.

FX released the first teaser in July featuring all three stars. Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A'zion, Debra Monk and Julie Monk also star.

Episodes stream on Hulu the day after airing on FX.