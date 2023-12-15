Power Book IV: Force will return for a third season on Starz.

The network announced in a press release Friday that it renewed the series for Season 3.

Power Book IV: Force is a sequel and spinoff to Power starring Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora. Sikora reprises his role as Tommy Egan, who tries to stake his claim as the sole drug distributor in Chicago.

News of the renewal follows the Season 2 finale, which aired Nov. 10.

"The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible," Starz programming president Kathryn Busby said. "They've made it clear that they need more Tommy and we're thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!"

Season 2 also starred Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons , Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III and Lucien Cambric.

Gary Lennon will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3. Power creator Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Mark Canton also executive produce.