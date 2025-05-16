Power Book III: Raising Kanan will conclude with Season 5 after a major character's death in the Season 4 finale, which premiered at midnight Friday.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

The final episode of the penultimate chapter saw Kanan, portrayed by MeKai Curtis, kill his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller), after an uneasy relationship throughout the the show.

Kanan apparently believed Raq was responsible for the deaths of his best friend and girlfriend, portrayed by Antonio Ortiz and Aliyah Turner, respectively.

Miller took to Instagram to warn fans not to go online until they saw the episode.

In an interview with Deadline, she discussed what the role meant to her.

"I loved (playing Raq), it's been the role of a lifetime," she said. "I have loved playing this character. I have loved being able to shape her and do all of the things an actor wants to do with a character. To tell a story from Season 1 all the way to Season 4 -- not many actors get that opportunity in shows these days."

"It was a luxury to be part of a long-running show. I've been fortunate and blessed to bring my skill, if you will, and all of the things that I like to bring to my work, to this character, and I've worked incredibly hard," she added. "I'm incredibly proud of the work, working with this group, the cast and the crew. It's really one of my favorite shows I've ever had the opportunity to work on, and one of my favorite experiences."

Miller's death was accompanied by the introduction of a new character, Branford "Breeze" Frady, portrayed by Shameik Moore. Moore joins the Season 5 cast as a series regular, Starz confirmed in a press release.

"I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze's unique identity," Moore said in a statement. "And I can't wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It's gonna be a wild ride."