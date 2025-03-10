Pop music star Rihanna shared photos of her after she gave birth to her sons in honor of International Women's Day over the weekend.

"By far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman...my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay 1- RZA 2- Riot Rose And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses...don't ask, a lot was happening," the 37-year-old entertainer wrote on Instagram.

The two photos show Rihanna looking fashionable, wearing jewelry and sunglasses, while cuddling her children.

The post has already gotten more than 8 million "likes" since it was posted Saturday.

Her boyfriend since 2021, rapper A$AP Rocky, is the boys' father.