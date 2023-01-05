'Poker Face' trailer: Natasha Lyonne plays 'human lie detector' in star-studded series
UPI News Service, 01/05/2023
Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Poker Face.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the mystery series Thursday featuring Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll).
Poker Face centers on Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a woman with the extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. Each episode follows Charlie as she investigates a new mystery.
"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog)," Lyonne and series creator Rian Johnson said in a statement.
Poker Face is created, written, directed and executive produced by Johnson, a filmmaker known for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman serve as showrunners and executive producers.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.