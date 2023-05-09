An untitled movie from the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy is set to premiere on Peacock on Nov. 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was written and stars Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, who are responsible for many of the pre-recorded digital videos featured on Saturday Night Live in recent years.

It was initially scheduled to play in theaters this summer, but will now be a streaming exclusive.

A synopsis said the movie "centers on three childhood friends who live and work together, and question where their lives are headed -- if anywhere at all. Completely ill-equipped and out of their element, they set off to find a lost treasure rumored to be buried in their local mountains."

Judd Apatow and Jimmy Miller produced the film, while Paul Briganti directed it.