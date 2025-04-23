PlayStation's highly-anticipated open-world samurai game Ghost of Yotei will be released on PlayStation 5 on Oct. 2, the company has announced.

The video game is a follow-up and standalone sequel to the 2020 hit Ghost of Tsushima. Both games are developed by Sucker Punch Productions.

In Yotei, main protagonist Atsu is on a quest for vengeance as she seeks out a gang of outlaws known as the Yotei Six in a new trailer released Wednesday.

Atsu wants revenge after the Yotei Six killed her family and left her for dead.

"But Atsu survived. She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito," reads the game's description.

Ghost of Yotei takes place 300 years after Ghost of Tsushima and is set in 1600s rural Japan. Players will explore the landscapes of northern Japan.