Peacock announced Monday that it has renewed Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin for a second season. Season 1 premiered all six episodes Nov. 23.

Peacock said Bumper in Berlin scored the highest comedy debut of the streaming service's history. Peacock launched in 2020.

Based on the Pitch Perfect films, Bumper in Berlin follows former a cappella rival Bumper (Adam Devine) to Germany. Pitch Perfect 2 character Pieter Kramer (Flula Borg) has told Bumper he is a viral sensation in Berlin, which is not entirely true.

Bumper teams up with songwriter Heidi (Sarah Hyland) as they contend with Pieter's ex-girlfriend and rival pop star Gisela (Jameela Jamil). Megan Amram created the show based on executive producer Elizabeth Banks' pitch.

"We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2," Banks said in a statement.

The news comes just after Devine confirmed the Workaholics movie has been canceled at Paramount+.