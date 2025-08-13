PinkPantheress is back with a new music video.

She released the "Romeo" music video Wednesday, which shows the singer, 24, playing chess with various people at an apparent tournament in South London.

"Don't let yourself fall in love," she sings as she's interviewed by a reporter.

As the song continues, she dances on a large chessboard.

"My babes might've lost in chess but Destin Conrad can never lose in the face," she said, referring to her love interest in the video, in an Instagram post.

"Romeo" is the ninth track on her mixtape Fancy That, which arrived May 9.

She recently made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of medley of "Illegal," "Girl Like Me" and "Tonight."

She concluded her tour Sunday.