Family medical issues have caused Pink to postpone both of her upcoming shows in Tacoma, Wash.

On Monday night, the singer-songwriter used Instagram to explain that her family's urgent medical issues need "immediate attention," and she expressed regret for any inconveniences for fans.

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed," she wrote. "Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

Since 2006, Pink has been married to off-road truck racer Carey Hart. They are parents of a daughter, Willow, 12, and a son, Jameson, 6.

Pink didn't elaborate on the medical issues or who they affected.

The artist began her 14-city Trustfall tour Thursday in Sacramento and is expected to play in Vancouver on Friday.

On Saturday, the whole family was seen in good spirits at a pizza-making class in San Francisco. Pink posted several photos on her Instagram of her husband and children smiling while rolling out pizza dough.

"We had so much fun, and it was the best pizza I've ever had," Pink posted in her Instagram caption.