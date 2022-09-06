Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison have announced the birth of their first child.

Facinelli, 48, known for his work in the Twilight film series, and Harrison, 33, who recently starred in The Vanished, welcomed the child on Monday.

News of the baby's arrival was posted on Instagram by Facinelli. The sex of their child has not yet been revealed.

"Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison," Facinelli wrote, along with a picture holding his new child's hand. "Sept. 5, 2022."

This marks the couple's first child together. Facinelli, however, does have three previous children with ex-wife Jennie Garth: Luca, 25, Lola, 19 and Fiona, 15.

Harrison first announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post this past June.

The post showed Harrison with the beginnings of a baby bump, and was captioned, "Not a burrito belly."

Harrison would share a number of behind-the-scenes photos of her pregnancy journey over the following months.

"It's been super smooth and easy," she recently told E! News of her pregnancy. "It was a pleasant surprise because it's different for everybody. So I kind of didn't know what was going to happen, you never know going in."

Facinelli and Harrison first got together in September 2016, according to People, and they got engaged at the end of 2019 while on vacation in Mexico.

However, the couple's wedding still has not occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they told People last October that they hoped to tie the knot in 2022.

"I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks," Facinelli said. "There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together."

"I already feel married," he added. "We have everything besides the piece of paper and the party!"

Beyond his role in the Twilight series, Facinelli is known for his work in a number of other films, including The Scorpion King, Gangster Land and Running with the Devil.

He also had a starring role in the TV series Nurse Jackie and American Odyssey, as well as a recurring role in Glee.

In addition to The Vanished -- a film in which Facinelli also starred -- Harrison has appeared in films such as Good Deed, Breaking & Exiting and The Year of Spectacular Men.

According to IMDB, she also worked as an assistant on the TV series One Tree Hill.