Peri Gilpin, who played Seattle radio producer and eventual station manager Roz Doyle on Frasier from 1993 to 2004, is returning for the upcoming revival of the sitcom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress shared several media reports about her involvement in the show on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

She also shared a photo of a director's chair with her name on it next to an identical one that says Frasier.

The sequel series will see the show's titular psychiatrist and radio personality, played by Kelsey Grammer, return to Boston, the city where the character was first introduced on the sitcom, Cheers.

Bebe Neuwirth, who played Frasier's ex-wife on both Cheers and Frasier, is returning for the new series, as well.

The revival will show Frasier reconnecting with his adult son, firefighter Frederick, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott.