"We are thrilled to honor our first a cappella group to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pentatonix's melodic music makes their listeners want more and more," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. "Their star will be placed between two of the music world's most popular performers, Walk of Famers Etta James and Cole Porter."
Pentatonix is known for its renditions of "Little Drummer Boy," "Hallelujah" and "Jolene." The group also released its first original single, "Can't Sleep Love," on its 2015 self-titled album.
Pentatonix released its most recent album, Holidays Around the World, in October. The group will kick off a new North American tour Aug. 9 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.