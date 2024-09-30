The Penguin is the No. 1 streaming TV show and Civil War is the top online movie this week.

Reelgood.com released the rankings Monday based on data for the week of Sept. 19.

Top 10 TV Shows

1. Penguin (Max)

2. Agatha All Along (Disney+)

3. High Potential (Hulu)

4. The Old Man (Hulu)

5. The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

6. Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

7. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

8. From (Prime Video)

9. Kaos (Netflix)

10. Matlock (Paramount+)

Top 10 Movies

1. Civil War (Max)

2. His Three Daughters (Netflix)

3. Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

4. Challengers (Prime Video)

5. The Fall Guy (Peacock)

6. Uglies (Netflix)

7. I Saw the TV Glow (Max)

8. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount+)

9. Beetlejuice (Max)

10. Kinds of Kindness (Hulu)