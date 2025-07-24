Peacock renews 'Days of Our Lives' for 2 more seasons
UPI News Service, 07/24/2025
Peacock announced Thursday that it has renewed Days of Our Lives for two more seasons, bringing the the soap opera to 63 seasons.
Days moved to Peacock in 2022 and has been exclusive to the streaming platform since. The show has 13 Daytime Emmy nominations for 2025, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series and actors Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart, Paul Telfer, Linsey Godfrey, Emily O'Brien, Blake Berris, AnnaLynne McCord and Ashley Puzemis.
