Peacock has announced it renewed its comedy thriller, Based on a True Story, for a second season.

Season 1 starred Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as a financially struggling, Los Angeles couple who discover their plumber (Tom Bateman) is a serial killer and decide to blackmail him into making a podcast with them, instead of turning him in.

Priscilla Quintana and Liana Liberato co-starred in the show, created by Craig Rosenberg whose credits include The Boys and Gen V.

"I thought, 'Oh, God is this going to be a heavy piece?' But straight away, in the first few pages, you realize this show is really funny, it's really dark, it's really fast. It never once did what I expected it to do," Bateman told UPI in June.

There's no word yet on when the new episodes might air since most TV and film productions in North America remain shut down due to the Screen Actors Guild strike.