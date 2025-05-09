'Peacemaker' Season 2 gets teaser, August release date
UPI News Service, 05/09/2025
Max released a teaser trailer for the second season of DC Studios series Peacemaker, starring John Cena. The new season will debut Aug. 21.
Season 2 consists of eight episodes and will feature Cena reprising his role as the DC Comics antihero he previously portrayed in The Suicide Squad and Season 1 of Peacemaker.
"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante super hero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost," an official synopsis reads.
