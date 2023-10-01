Animated adventure Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Saw X with $18 million, followed by The Creator at No. 3 with $14 million, The Nun II at No. 4 with $4.7 million and The Blind at No. 5 with $4.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Haunting in Venice at No. 6 with $3.8 million, Dumb Money at No. 7 with $3.5 million, The Equalizer 3 at No. 8 with $2.7 million, The Expend4bles at No. 9 with $2.5 million and Barbie at No. 10 with $1.4 million.