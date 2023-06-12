Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated movie Monday featuring the voices of Mckenna Grace and Kim Kardashian

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is a sequel to Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021). The films are based on the Paw Patrol animated children's series, which follows a team of search and rescue dogs known as Paw Patrol.

Grace voices Skye, a cockapoo with the power of flight. Kardashian and her kids North West and Saint West, Marsai Martin, Taraji P. Henson, James Marsden, Kristen Bell and Chris Rock also have voice roles.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie takes place in the wake of a magical meteor crash that gives the Paw Patrol members superpowers, transforming them into the Mighty Pups.

"For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' arch-rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference," an official synopsis reads.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is written by Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen and directed by Brunker. The film opens in theaters Sept. 29.