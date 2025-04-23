Paul Reubens documentary 'Pee-wee as Himself' to debut May 23 on HBO
UPI News Service, 04/23/2025
HBO has shared a trailer and release date for the two-part documentary Pee-wee as Himself, chronicling the life and career of actor and comedian Paul Reubens.
The documentary, which was made with Reubens' involvement prior to his death in 2023, is directed by Matt Wolf. Both episodes premiere May 23 on HBO and streaming service Max.
"Driven by a soul-baring interview with Paul Reubens, the man behind the iconic character Pee-wee Herman, Pee-wee as Himself is the definitive portrait of the comedic performer, and a window into his never before discussed personal life," HBO said in a press release.
