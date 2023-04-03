Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is now an Olivier winner. The Aftersun actor won his first theater award this week for playing Stanley Kowalski in the latest West End production of A Streetcar Named Desire the classic Tennessee Williams play. It also won for Best Revival and Mescal's co-star Anjana Vasan was awarded Best Supporting Actress.

Mescal took the award with him to the afterparty at the Natural History Museum. "I'm not letting go of it, seriously. I'm keeping it close," he told a reporter from Deadline.

He joins Jodie Comer of Killing Eve who won Best Actress for her role in Prima Facie, which also took home honors for Best Play. Comer will reprise the character on Broadway from April 22 - June 18. She portrays Tessa, a lawyer who defends women who are sexually assaulted who becomes a victim herself.

"We've done a week's rehearsals but we need to hurry back to carry on where we left off," Comer said.

Shakespeare was the big winner of the night. The Royal Shakespeare Company's adaptation of Studio Ghibli's animated classic My Neighbor Totoro won six awards, including Best Director for Phelim McDermott and Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Tammy Faye, with a score by Sir Elton John , won Best Actor and Actress in a Musical awards for its stars Zubin Varla and Katie Brayben.

Sir Derek Jacobi was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips won a Special Award for her work.