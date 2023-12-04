Paul Mescal's All of Us Strangers was the big winner at Sunday's non-gendered British Independent Film Awards ceremony in London.

Mescal scored the prize for Best Supporting Performance, while Andrew Haigh won the Best Director and Best Screenplay honors.

The movie -- which was voted Best British Independent Film -- also scored the trophies for cinematography, editing and music supervision.

Mia McKenna-Bruce took home the statuette for Best Lead Performance for How to Have Sex, which also won a second Best Supporting Performance title for Shaun Thomas and the Best Casting award.

Femme co-stars George MacKay and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett shared the Best Joint Lead Performance prize, while their film won in the Best Costume Design and Best Hair and Makeup Design categories.

Vivian Oparah earned the Best Breakthrough Performance trophy for Rye Lane, which also won the statuette for Best Original Music.

If the Streets Were On Fire won for the Raindance Maverick Award and the prize for Best Documentary Feature.