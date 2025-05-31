Patti LuPone has apologized for her recent remarks about her fellow Broadway stars Kecia Lewis and Audra Mcdonald after hundreds of members of the New York theater community attempted to get LuPone disinvited to the Tony Awards.

"For as long as I have worked in the theatre, I have spoken my mind and never apologized. That is changing today," LuPone said in an Instagram post Saturday.

"I am deeply sorry for the words I used during The New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful," she added, referring to comments that appeared at the end of a wide-ranging article published online May 26.

"I regret my flippant and emotional responses during this interview, which were inappropriate, and I am devastated that my behavior has offended others and has run counter to what we hold dear in this community. I hope to have a chance to speak to Audra [McDonald] and Kecia personally to offer my sincere apologies."

Variety said an open letter -- signed by about 500 people connected to the New York theater community -- made the rounds Friday, condemning LuPone's remarks and asking the organizers of the Tony Awards to ban her from Broadway's biggest night.