Patrick Stewart and his wife, Sunny Ozell, walked the red carpet Thursday.

The 82-year-old actor and singer Ozell, 44, attended the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stewart and Ozell were all smiles as they posed for photos. Stewart wore an orange double-breasted jacket over a darker shirt and pants.

Stewart and Ozell married in September 2013.

Stewart also posed with his former Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Gates McFadden, who will reprise her role of Beverly Crusher in the new season of Star Trek: Picard.

Burton, Dorn, Frakes, McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner were confirmed for Season 3 in April 2022.

Terry Matalas, who will serve as showrunner in Season 3, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he envisions the season as the proper "last story" for the Next Generation era.

Star Trek: The Next Generation had a seven-season run from 1987 to 1994.

Star Trek: Picard is the eighth series in the Star Trek universe and will return for a third season Feb. 16 on Paramount+.