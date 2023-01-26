"Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles," an official description reads.
Season 3 will consist of six episodes and premiere Feb. 24 at midnight on the Starz app and streaming platforms. It will also premiere at 9 p.m. EST on Starz.
