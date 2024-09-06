Paris Hilton released her first album in nearly 20 years on Friday.

Infinite Icon contains 12 tracks and collaborations with artists like Rina Sawayama, Meghan Trainor , Megan Thee Stallion, Maria Becerra and Sia, who also executive produced it.

Hilton told People that she was inspired to return to the recording studio after performing Stars are Blind with Miley Cyrus and Sia in 2023.

Sia expressed admiration for Hilton and wanted to work together.

"She looked at me and said, 'You were incredible last night. You were born to be a pop star. Why have you not released another album?'" Hilton said.

Hilton released Paris in 2006, but said she spent the following years focusing on other business endeavors.

"I'm just so grateful that I said yes to Miley that night to do 'Stars are Blind,'" she said. "Because that really just started me on this whole journey to do this second album. I couldn't be prouder of how it all turned out."

She released the official music video for "BBA" on Friday. The song features Megan Thee Stallion, and the video features Lance Bass and Heidi Klum.

Hilton is also scheduled to be a presenter at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

"I truly put my heart and soul into making this second album for my amazing fans, and I can't wait for you all to finally experience it," she shared on social media.