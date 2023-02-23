Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum announced they welcomed a baby boy in January. Now, they're sharing their newborn's name and its meaning.

Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum's birth by surrogate was made public on Jan. 24 via Hilton's Instagram page.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told People. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

This time she chose her iHeart Radio podcast, This is Paris, for the reveal. She says she's had the name decided for years.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy," she read from her upcoming memoir, This is Paris, due out March 14. "We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London."

Hilton is the great-granddaughter of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton. His son, Barron, was her beloved grandfather. Hilton's brother is Barron Hilton II.

"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day," she revealed later in the podcast. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

Hilton married Reum, a DJ and businessman, in a lavish ceremony at a private estate in Los Angeles in 2021. He already has a daughter with reality TV star Laura Ballizzi.

Hilton who had her own groundbreaking reality TV show The Simple Life with Nicole Ritchie that started in 2003, is viewed as TV's first big reality star. Kim Kardashian first appeared on the show as Hilton's closet organizer before her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut in 2007.

Hilton has been open about her struggles to have children, telling Mara Schiavocampo on a 2021 episode of Trend Reporter that she'd been through several rounds of IVF.

"It was tough, but I knew it'd be worth it," she said. "I did it a couple of times, and just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time, and is just so caring and just amazing with me, that it wasn't that bad."

Hilton says that her baby boy's name is one she hopes he embodies throughout his life.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she said."I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."