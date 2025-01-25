Paramount Network has renewed its docu-series, Bar Rescue, for Season 10.

Bar and hospitality expert Jon Taffer will return to host again.

"One of the best parts of my job is hugging bar owners at the end of each episode and seeing them embrace a fresh start for their business -- and their lives," Taffer said in a statement Friday.

"For over a decade, we've empowered bar owners, employees, and their communities to rediscover their potential," he added. "This milestone reflects the dedication, passion, and resilience of everyone involved. I am profoundly grateful to Paramount Network for being an unwavering partner in this journey and for giving us the platform to continue transforming struggling businesses into inspiring success stories."

Season 9 continues on Feb. 23.