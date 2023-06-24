Paramount+ has canceled its Grease prequel series, Rise of the Pink Ladies, after one season.

"In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere," creator Annabel Oakes wrote on her Instagram Stories Friday. "The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show."

The 1950s California-set, musical, high-school dramedy starred Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompso, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper and Jackie Hoffman.

Deadline reported the streaming service also canceled its shows Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game on Friday.